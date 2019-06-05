Poplarville woman killed after semi strikes her vehicle head on

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Poplarville woman is dead after a crash late Tuesday night in Pearl River County.
The crash happened at 10 p.m. on Highway 11, just south of Savannah Miller Road.
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 56-year-old Poplarville woman was killed when a Freightliner towing another Freightliner crossed over the center line and struck the woman’s Chevrolet truck.
The name of the victim has not yet been released. MHP said she was wearing a seat belt.
The driver and passenger of the Freightliner were not injured during the crash.
