Poplarville woman killed after semi strikes her vehicle head on
By WLOX Staff | June 5, 2019 at 5:05 AM CDT - Updated June 5 at 9:53 AM

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Poplarville woman is dead after a crash late Tuesday night in Pearl River County.

The crash happened at 10 p.m. on Highway 11, just south of Savannah Miller Road.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 56-year-old Poplarville woman was killed when a Freightliner towing another Freightliner crossed over the center line and struck the woman’s Chevrolet truck.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. MHP said she was wearing a seat belt.

The driver and passenger of the Freightliner were not injured during the crash.

