Oxford aldermen approve officers’ resignations

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Oxford Board of Alderman approved the resignations of two Oxford officers at a meeting Tuesday evening.
Oxford Mayor Robin Tannehill confirms that Collins Bryant and Ryan Winters were the officers that submitted resignations.
'The City of Oxford and the Oxford Police Department continue to be as transparent as we can be," Tannehill said.
Interim Chief Jeff McCutchen said the officers submitted their resignations to the department, but wouldn’t say when.
“We understand that there’s some frustration involved in what we can and can’t say, but we can’t comment on MBI’s investigation obviously and again we can’t comment on the personnel matters," he said
Attorney Carlos Moore said these resignations came in the aftermath of the murder of Dominique Clayton.
“We don’t believe these individuals resigned because they had anything to do with the actual murder of Ms. Clayton, but there were some improprieties," Moore said.
Moore represents Clayton’s family and believes the resignations are related to her murder, but neither the city nor Oxford police have confirmed that at this time.
Police say Clayton was killed by former Oxford officer Matthew Kinne May 19. Kinne has since been denied bond.
Kinne and Clayton were in a romantic relationship, according to the victim’s family.
“We continue to be heartbroken for the loss of one of our citizens,” Tannehill said.
Moore says the family is happy the city identified the officers, but he believes there may be more.
“The evidence has already lead us to believe that there are several individuals that had improper relationships, doing things on the clock that they should not have been doing, and they were allowing things to go on,” he said.
