Overturned 18-wheeler causing traffic delays in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency crews are working to clear the roadways Wednesday morning following an overturned 18-wheeler on Interstate 59 near Cooks Avenue in Laurel.
Kim Stewart with the Laurel Police Department says there are no reported injuries, but the crash has impacted traffic in the area.
Stewart said officials have closed the southbound lane of the interstate, and they’re re-routing traffic to Leontyne Price Blvd. Stewart said it could take up to several hours for crews to clear the scene.
Stewart said the truck was hauling wood at the time of the crash.
