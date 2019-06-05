New restaurant, hotel sales tax underway in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 1% restaurant and hotel sales tax increase is now underway in the city of Hattiesburg.
If you eat or stay in the Hub City, you will see a new addition on your receipt. The newly passed 1% restaurant and hotel sales tax increase was implemented June 1.
In April, less than 7% of the city’s population turned out to cast their vote in the referendum. But those residents who did vote in favor carried more than 80% of the vote. The measure only needed 60% in favor to pass.
As people enjoyed food and drinks inside The Porter Public House Tuesday, employee Jordan Farrar said so far, the new tax is unnoticeable.
“The main thing is I don’t think people have noticed it just yet," Farrar said. "It’s so new that I don’t think it’s really affected anybody just yet.”
The money brought in through this new tax will go toward improving parks and recreational facilities across the city, renovations to Reed Green Coliseum and a new girls softball field at Hattiesburg High School.
“Right now, the only thing I can really gauge at all is that food prices would go up,” Farrar said.
City leaders said the tax raise will generate more than $2 million in additional revenue.
