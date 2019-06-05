Lumberton swears in Police Chief

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - In a surprise move Tuesdasy night, the city of Lumberton swore in a new Chief of Police.
The swearing in of Adam Jones had been put off once already because of what city leaders said was a “personnel matter.”
Before being sworn in, the board voted in executive session against declassifying Jones or accepting his resignation.
The board made the decision to swear him in after citizens started question the the board during a citizens forum.
Jones has been serving as interim chief since the resignation of the former interim chief back in March. The Lumberton City Council named Jones as the new Chief of the Lumberton Police Department on May 8, though he was not sworn in at the time.
Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers said the swearing in came as a surprise to everyone.
“Kind of surprising that it was done tonight," Rogers said. "There would have been another time set aside to do this, but for some strange reason it was done tonight, so we just went ahead and done it tonight.”
WDAM attempted to interview Chief Jones After being sworn in, but he did not stick around for questioning after our request.
