Larry Watkins returns to coaching at Sacred Heart

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Just a year after retiring as Petal High’s longtime baseball coach, Larry Watkins returns to coaching as the skipper of Sacred Heart.
Watkins retired in April 2018 after 42 years with the Panthers – 38 as their head coach. The Meridian native led Petal to six state championships and 868 wins.
He helped send 137 players to the college ranks and 19 to the MLB Draft – Nate Rolison and Anthony Alford both getting called up to “The Show.” Sacred Heart introduced Watkins and new boys basketball coach Andrew Little on its Hattiesburg campus on Tuesday morning.
