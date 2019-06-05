Hattiesburg’s Dexter Jordan drafted by Astros in 16th round of MLB Draft

Hattiesburg’s Dexter Jordan drafted by Astros in 16th round of MLB Draft
Dexter Jordan was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 16th round of the MLB Draft. (Source: Pearl River Community College Athletics)
By Jayson Burnett | June 5, 2019 at 2:50 PM CDT - Updated June 5 at 2:50 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Houston Astros drafted former Hattiesburg High School infielder Dexter Jordan with the 496th pick in the 16th round of the 2019 MLB Draft on Wednesday.

During his career at Hattiesburg High School, Jordan was First Team All-Area and 2017 Perfect Game Underclass First Team All-American.

Jordan was a part of the 2018 Hattiesburg team that won its first baseball championship for the first time since 2006 playing alongside Joe Gray, who was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in last year’s MLB Draft.

There were talks of Jordan getting selected in last year’s draft, but he decided to the college route instead and chose to play for Pearl River Community College.

Jordan finished his college career with a .284 batting average, 15 doubles, 18 home runs, and 66 RBIs.

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.