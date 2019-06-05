Hattiesburg couple charged with felony child abuse

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police charged a Hattiesburg couple with felony child abuse Wednesday after a welfare check.
Hattiesburg police and the Department of Human Services responded to a welfare check of two children at the Jacksonwood Court Apartments Tuesday.
The victim’s father, 41-year-old Daniel Peeples Jr., and his girlfriend, 47-year-old Carol Rounsaville, were each charged with felony child abuse, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department. Peeples was also charged with felony child neglect.
Police said the children were placed in protective custody as the investigation continues.
Peeples and Rounsaville were booked in the Forrest County Jail.
