First Alert: Heavy rain, possible flooding, for Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Rain will move across the Pine Belt during the rest of the workweek and through the weekend. The rain is associated with the remnants of Invest 91L as well as a mid-latitude cyclone moving through the region from the Rocky Mount rains.
Timeline:
Rain and storms will move through in waves. The first will arrive Wednesday afternoon and evening, then again during the day on Thursday with more storms arriving early Friday morning and another round later Friday night. Another round will roll through on Saturday before the set-up starts to transition into summer-time style afternoon storms.
Rainfall Estimates:
Right now model guidance suggests between 1 to 3 inches of rain across the Pine belt by Friday night, with up to 6 inches of rain possible in smaller, localized areas where storms stick around longer.
An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible Saturday and Sunday.
Flooding Concerns:
The Weather Prediction Center has the area under a Slight Risk (a two on a one-to-four scale where four is the highest risk for flooding) for flash flooding Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Across parts of Walthall, Pearl River, Stone and Green counties, a Moderate Risk (a three on the one-to-four scale where four is the highest risk for flooding) for flash flooding has been issued for the same time frame.
There is a decent chance that Moderate Risk for Thursday and Friday is moved to the north when the next update is issued.
More Info:
For more scientific information on this and other forecasts, you can get extra details and a complete scientific breakdown over on Nick’s Blog.
Preparations:
Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
