Experts provide tips to avoid hot car deaths

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Summer is right around the corner, but the heat has already hit the Pine Belt, and it can be unbearable.
Whether it’s mildly hot or blazing outside, experts say a child should never be left unattended in a hot car.
“It happens all the time. I don’t know why but it happens all the time,” said Corey Dorsey of the Laurel Fire Department.
The National Safety Council said 52 children died nationwide as a result of being left in a hot car last year, the deadliest year in the past two decades.
Fire officials with the Laurel Fire Department said this tragedy can be avoided.
“Be mindful, you can’t leave your child in there not for one minute, especially when there’s heat going on and it’s 100 degrees. Don’t leave your children there,” Dorsey said.
On days when temperatures exceeded 86 degrees, the temperatures inside of vehicles quickly reached 134 to 154 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Safety Council. On average, the temperature inside a vehicle increase by 19 degrees in the first 10 minutes, which can impact a child’s health.
A child’s body temperature rises three to 5 times faster than an adult’s, which can lead to a heat stroke.
Expert’s suggest leaving your phone or purse in the backseat and also opening the back door of your vehicle to make sure no child is left behind.
The National Safety Council provides the following tips to parents to ensure the safety of their children:
- Never leave a child unattended in a vehicle, even for a minute.
- Make “Look Before You Lock” a routine.
- Educate everyone who cares for your child about how quickly parked vehicles can reach life-threatening temperatures even on a relatively mild day.
- Reduce risk by sticking to a routine and avoiding distractions.
- Schedule a call and set a reminder on your cellphone to make sure that all child passengers arrive as planned at child care, school or other destination, if your routine changes.
- Ensure that children do not have access to keys or remote entry devices such as key fobs.
- Teach children that vehicles are not a play area.
- Immediately check nearby vehicles, including vehicle trunks, if a child is missing.
- Place your cell phone, purse or briefcase in the back seat so you are forced to check the back before you leave the car.
- Keep a stuffed animal in the car seat when it is empty. Place the stuffed animal on the front passenger seat when a child is in the back.
