Digital downloads of video games hurting GameStop’s bottom line

(CNN) - With the click of a button, you can download free and pay-to-play video games on a PC or phone, but that's causing trouble for brick-and-mortar stores like GameStop.
The company’s first-quarter sales have dropped 13 percent.
Over the past two years, GameStop’s stock has lost two-thirds of its value. The company has closed hundreds of stores over the past several years.
The new CEO said he can turn the business around.
“We believe we will transform the business and shape the strategy for the GameStop of the future,” said George Sherman, GameStop’s chief executive officer. “This will be driven by our go-forward leadership team that is now in place, a multi-year transformation effort underway, a commitment to focusing on the core elements of our business that are meaningful to our future, and a disciplined approach to capital allocation.”
In the meantime, the company has ended their quarterly dividend, a measure expected to save $157 million annually.
