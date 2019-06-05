Days of rain ahead, so be sure to keep your raincoats handy

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be our wettest day as the leftovers from that tropical wave in the Gulf move into the area. This will cause widespread t-storms, some of which could have heavy rains at times. Highs will be held down into the low to mid 80s. Rainfall amounts could reach between 2-4 inches by early next week. By Sunday, the area starts to transition back to just afternoon storms with highs around 90. That pattern will hold on Sunday, Monday and into Tuesday before high pressure looks to take back over with more sunshine and heat by mid week next week.