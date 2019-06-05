Court of Appeals upholds convictions in Hattiesburg triple murder

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Court of Appeals affirmed the convictions of a man found guilty of murdering two Hattiesburg women and an unborn child.
A Forrest County jury found Gregory Mootye guilty in January 2011 on three counts of deliberate-design murder for the deaths of 49-year-old Alesia Twillie, her 26-year-old daughter, Angelica Twillie, and Angelica’s unborn child, Markel.
Mootye was sentenced to life in prison for each count, with the sentences to run consecutively.
The three victims were killed on Feb. 22, 2010 in their home on the corner of Dabbs Street and Pauline Avenue in Hattiesburg. Autopsies of the two women revealed that they had both been shot and stabbed multiple times, according to court documents.
Prosecutors said the baby was the motive for the murder. District Attorney Patricia Burchell told the court Angelica Twillie told Mootye she was having his baby and Mootye, who already had one child, made it clear he didn’t want to support another, asking Angelica to get an abortion, which she refused.
During the investigation, Mootye told detectives that he had been at his apartment on the night of the murder with Deveium Tripp, who initially confirmed the alibi when questioned. Tripp later changed his story.
Tripp testified that he and Chekeita Pittman picked Mootye up from an apartment complex on the morning of the murder. Tripp also said that Mootye confessed to the murder later that afternoon, according to court documents. Tripp testified that he initially lied to police and changed his statement after being arrested for accessory after the fact.
Mootye filed a petition for an out-of-time appeal in May 2015, claiming his trial counsel failed to appeal after his conviction or advise him to his right to appeal. His petition was granted in July 2016.
Mootye argued that the trial court erred by refusing to grant Mootye’s alibi instruction and by failing to ensure the State did not exclude potential jurors based on discrimination after Mootye’s Batson objection.
The Mississippi Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Mootye’s arguments lacked merit and affirmed the convictions and sentences.
Chief Judge Donna M. Barnes dissented with a separate written opinion, saying “I would reverse and remand for a new trial before a properly instructed jury.” Judge Deborah McDonald and Judge David Neil McCarty joined this opinion, with Judge Latrice A. Westbrooks joining the opinion in part.
Westbrooks also dissented in a separate written opinion, saying “I would reverse and remand for a new trial.” McDonald and McCarty also joined this opinion.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.