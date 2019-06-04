Picayune man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charge

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Picayune man pleaded guilty Friday to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Nygele McKinney, 37, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Mississippi.
McKinney and co-defendant Leonardo Serra were accused of accepting a delivery of methamphetamine in Picayune. Prosecutors say Serra drove the meth to a residence in town, where agents executed a search warrant as McKinney was trying to remove the meth from a secret compartment.
More than 5 kilograms of 90% pure methamphetamine was seized, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
McKinney will be sentenced on Sept. 4. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine.
