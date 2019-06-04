More heat today but relief is coming soon

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your day with mostly sunny skies temps in the low 70s. Today will be warm and mostly sunny with a few puffy clouds as highs soar to the mid 90s. Heat Indices will make it feel more like the upper 90s to low 100s. Temps will be in the 80s this evening. Lows overnight will bottom out in the mid 60s.|
Few Spotty showers tomorrow with highs in the low 90s.
Then Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the remnants of what ever becomes of Invest 91L will start to influence our weather. Better chances for rain each day with highs in the 80s. Rain totals will be between 1 and 3 inches by the time Saturday night rolls around.
By Sunday, the area starts to transition back to just afternoon storms with highs around 90. That pattern will hold on Sunday, Monday and into Tuesday before high pressure looks to take back over with more sunshine and heat by mid week next week.
