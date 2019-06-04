Miss. Coast woman killed in weekend crash in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman from the Mississippi Coast was killed in a crash in Forrest County over the weekend.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J spokesman Sgt. Travis Luck said troopers responded to the scene near the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and State Route 42 just after 2 a.m. on Sunday.
Luck said first responders found a single vehicle crashed into a tree near the intersection. According to the Forrest County Coroner’s Office, 21-year-old Mikiah Smith died at the scene.
Luck said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
