Dare to C.A.R.E. partnering with Forrest General for free PAD screenings

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dare to C.A.R.E., a cardiovascular disease education and early-detection program, will be hosting a two-day event about peripheral arterial disease on Monday, June 17.
Pine Belt residents are welcome to attend a lecture at 6 p.m. Residents who attend the lecture and qualify for the service will be able to schedule an appointment to receive a free screening at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, at Forrest General Hospital.
The screening will be a non-invasive ultrasound to examine the carotid arteries in the neck, the aorta in the abdomen and leg circulation.
To qualify, participants must be over age 60 or over age 50 with risk factors such as smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure or high cholesterol. Those wishing to register should call Forrest General at 601-288-4445.
