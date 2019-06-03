USM vs. LSU: How to watch, listen

USM vs. LSU: How to watch, listen
If the Golden Eagles win, they will have to beat LSU one more time to advance to the Super Regionals. (Source: Taylor Curet)
June 2, 2019 at 7:55 PM CDT - Updated June 2 at 7:57 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WDAM) - After winning a thrilling rematch against Arizona State in walk-off fashion, the University of Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles will play the Louisiana State University Tigers in Baton Rouge Regional play once again. The game will start at 8 p.m.

More Coverage from Baton Rouge

[ USM pummels ASU in Game 1 of NCAA Regional ]

[ Arizona St. eliminates Stony Brook from regional ]

[ USM falls to LSU in Baton Rouge Regional ]

[ USM scores 4 in 9th to take down ASU 13-12 ]

If the Golden Eagles win, they will have to beat LSU one more time to advance to the Super Regionals. If they lose, their postseason will be over.

The game will be carried on ESPN3 and streamed live on Watch ESPN, or you can listen to play-by-play coverage at southernmiss.com.

WDAM’s Taylor Curet and Tim Doherty are at Alex Box Stadium to cover the game. You can follow along with their coverage on Twitter below. Be sure to tune in to WDAM News this evening for highlights and breakdowns from today’s action.

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.