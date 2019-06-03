USM vs. LSU: How to watch, listen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WDAM) - After winning a thrilling rematch against Arizona State in walk-off fashion, the University of Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles will play the Louisiana State University Tigers in Baton Rouge Regional play once again. The game will start at 8 p.m.
If the Golden Eagles win, they will have to beat LSU one more time to advance to the Super Regionals. If they lose, their postseason will be over.
The game will be carried on ESPN3 and streamed live on Watch ESPN, or you can listen to play-by-play coverage at southernmiss.com.
WDAM’s Taylor Curet and Tim Doherty are at Alex Box Stadium to cover the game. You can follow along with their coverage on Twitter below. Be sure to tune in to WDAM News this evening for highlights and breakdowns from today’s action.
