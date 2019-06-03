Scorching heat today but relief is on the way

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your day with mostly sunny skies temps in the low 70s. Today will be warm and mostly sunny with a few puffy clouds as highs soar to the mid 90s. Heat Indices will make it feel more like the upper 90s to low 100s. Temps will be in the 80s this evening. Lows overnight will bottom out in the mid 60s.
The heat continues tomorrow as well with highs in the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. We’ll get some relief later this week as scattered t-storms return. That will help to cool us down back to the mid 80s! Those scattered storms will stay with us into the weekend as well.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.