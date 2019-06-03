Scorching heat today but relief is on the way

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your day with mostly sunny skies temps in the low 70s. Today will be warm and mostly sunny with a few puffy clouds as highs soar to the mid 90s. Heat Indices will make it feel more like the upper 90s to low 100s. Temps will be in the 80s this evening. Lows overnight will bottom out in the mid 60s.