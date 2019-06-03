LSU eliminates USM from NCAA baseball tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. (WDAM) - A day filled with inspiring grit and determination didn’t come with a fairy tale ending for the University of Southern Mississippi baseball team.
Just hours after defeating Arizona State in stunning walk-off fashion, the Golden Eagles’ postseason ended with a 6-4 loss to the Louisiana State University Tigers in the Baton Rouge Regional.
LSU opened the scoring with a Josh Smith homer to right field in the bottom of the first inning. The Tigers followed up with two more runs in the second to make the score 3-0.
USM finally got on the board in the fourth when Gabe Montenegro hit a solo home run to right field. A three-run fifth inning put the Golden Eagles ahead 4-3.
They would hold onto that lead until LSU batted in three runs in the bottom of the seventh, bringing the score to 6-4.
The USM faithful were hoping for more ninth inning magic to carry them through. It seemed possible when Montenegro was hit by a pitch, bringing the tying run to the plate with two outs in the top of the ninth.
It wasn’t meant to be.
The 6-4 line would hold through the end of the game, sending LSU to the Super Regionals.
