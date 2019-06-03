LIST: FestivalSouth 2019 events

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - FestivalSouth kicks off this week and offers plenty events for you and the whole family. The multi-week, multi-genre arts festival features a film expo, concerts, arts and celebrations.
Below is a full list of events. Fore more information, click on the link to the event.
Thursday, June 6:
- Sister Act - The hit Broadway musical featuring The Hub City Players. Begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Mannoni Performing Arts Center Auditorium.
Friday, June 7:
- Sister Act - The hit Broadway musical featuring The Hub City Players. Begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Mannoni Performing Arts Center Auditorium.
Saturday, June 8:
- Kids’ International Arts Festival at St. Fabian Catholic Church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Art Around the World at St. Fabian Catholic Church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Make Your Mark: The Mississippi High School Drawing Competition at the Gallery of Art & Design, George Hurst from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sister Act - The hit Broadway Musical featuring The Hub City Players. Begins at 1 p.m. at the Mannoni Performing Arts Center Auditorium.
- Sister Act - The hit Broadway Musical featuring The Hub City Players. Begins at 7 p.m. at the Mannoni Performing Arts Center Auditorium.
- Festival Opening Night Party - Midtown in the Moonlight at the District at Midtown beginning at 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 9:
- Afternoon of a Faun - Featuring Lagniappe Trio and Festival Chamber Players at First Presbyterian Church beginning at 3 p.m.
Monday, June 10:
- Expressions of Color and Light at Phyliss Downey Gallery at University Baptist Church from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Coffee Concert: Hattiesburg High School String Quartet at Java Werks beginning at 9 a.m.
- Artie Reads with Musical Instruments at Petal Center for Families and Children beginning at 10:30 a.m.
- From City Wall to Royal Chapel - A Trumpeter’s Tour of the Baroque, Shelby Lewis, Baroque Trumpet with organist Louis Wendt at Westminster Presbyterian Church beginning at 3 p.m.
- Hub Dance Collective at USM Theatre and Dance Building, Studio 115 beginning at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 11:
- Expressions of Color and Light at Phyliss Downey Gallery at University Baptist Church from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Celebrating 100 Years of Women Voters Luncheon at Historic Hattiesburg Train Depot from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Festival Z with the Hub City Highlanders at Hattiesburg Cultural Center at 4 p.m.
- The Pianist as Composer: Music of Mozart, Liszt and Rachmaninoff featuring Adonis Gonzalez at Marsh Auditorium, The University of Southern Mississippi at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 12:
- Expressions of Color and Light at Phyliss Downey Gallery at University Baptist Church from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Coffee Concert: Thiago Bottega, Katerina Bachevska, flutes, and Julian Pernett Castilla, piano at the Depot Kitchen and Market beginning at 9 a.m.
- Artie Reads with the Hub City Highlanders at the Oak Grove Community Center beginning at 10:30 a.m.
- Great Trios by Beethoven and Shostakovich, Impromptu Piano Trio, featuring Stephen Redfield, violin; Alexander Russakovsky, cello; Theresa Sanchez, piano. Begins at 3 p.m. at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center.
Thursday, June 13:
- Expressions of Color and Light at Phyliss Downey Gallery at University Baptist Church from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Teen Music Showcase at T-Bones Records & Café from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony at Thomas Fine Arts Auditorium at William Carey University at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, June 14:
- Coffee Concert: Irish Coffee Trio with Anna Dean and Juan Correa, violins; and Lauren Beller, vocals and guitar. Begins at 9 a.m. at T-Bones Records & Café.
- Artie Reads with Hattiesburg Musicians at Hattiesburg Library beginning at 10:30 a.m.
- Gallery Open House and Gallery Talk - Expressions of Color and Light at Phyliss Downey Gallery at University Baptist Church at 5 p.m.
- Elvis - The King of Rock and Roll at Town Square Park at 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 15:
- Dog Days 5K run and 2 mile walk at FestivalSouth benefiting Hub City Service Dogs. Begins at 7:30 a.m. at Kamper Park.
- Artie’s Wild Adventure at the Hattiesburg Zoo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival at Town Square Park beginning at 6 p.m.
- I Hate Hamlet at Hartwig Theatre in the USM Theatre and Dance Building at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 16:
- The Meistersingers present Jubilate Deo at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 3 p.m.
- FSFX Opening Night – Red Carpet Arrivals and Cocktails at The Grande Theater from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Elvis Double Feature: King Creole at The Grande Theater at 7:30 p.m.
- Elvis Double Feature: Viva Las Vegas at The Grande Theater at 9:30 p.m.
Monday, June 17:
- Expressions of Color and Light at Phyliss Downey Gallery at University Baptist Church from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Coffee Concert: Golden Age of Music Featuring Harlan Mapp, baritone with Kay Guiles, piano. Begins at 9 a.m. at Java Werks.
- FSFX Artie: Acting for T.V. & Film at That’s a Wrap TV & Film Acting Studio beginning at 10:30 a.m.
- FSFX Competition Screening at The Grand Theater at 5 p.m.
- The Last Waltz at The Grand Theater beginning at 6:45 p.m.
- FSFX Competition Screening at The Grand Theater at at 7;30 p.m.
- Purple Rain at The Grand Theater at 9 p.m.
- FSFX Competition Screening at The Grand Theater at at 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 18:
- Expressions of Color and Light at Phyliss Downey Gallery at University Baptist Church from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- FSFX Festival Z: Mini Acting & Film School for Teens at Pearl River Community College Woodall Advanced Technology Center at 4 p.m.
- FSFX Competition Screening at The Grand Theater at 5 p.m.
- FSFX Competition Screening at The Grand Theater at 7:30 p.m.
- The Dark Crystal with Live Orchestration at The Grande Theater at 7:35 p.m.
- This is Spinal Tap at The Grande Theater at 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday, June 19:
- Expressions of Color and Light at Phyliss Downey Gallery at University Baptist Church from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Coffee Concert: Rosemary Clooney Tribute featuring Grace Denton, soprano, with Julian Jones, piano. Begins at 9 a.m. at The Brass Hat at The Hotel Indigo.
- FSFX Artie: Mini Acting & Film School at Pearl River Community College Woodall Advanced Technology Center at 10:30 a.m.
- FSFX Competition Screening at The Grande Theater at 5 p.m.
- All That Jazz – Jazz Dance Class at The Grand Theater at 6:45 p.m.
- FSFX Competition Screening at The Grand Theater at 7:30 p.m.
- All That Jazz at the Grand Theater at 8 p.m.
- Almost Famous at The Grand Theater at 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, June 20:
- Expressions of Color and Light at Phyliss Downey Gallery at University Baptist Church from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Music Video Experience at On Your Toes Dance Studio at 4 p.m.
- FSFX Competition Screening at The Grand Theater at 4 p.m.
- FSFX Competition Screening at The Grand Theater at 6 p.m.
- B.B. King: The Life of Riley at The Grand Theater at 6:30 p.m.
- FSFX Awards and Wrap Concert featuring Quint at The Thirsty Hippo beginning at 9 p.m.
Friday, June 21:
- Coffee Concert: Broadway Bound Featuring David Walker, tenor and Derrick Meador, piano. Begins at 9 a.m. at the Fika Swedish Cafe.
- Artie Dance Around the World Event at the USM Theatre and Dance Building, Studio 115 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Southern Miss OLLI Photographers Art Display at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 22:
- Artie’s Interactive Arts Experience for families at William Carey University from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Interactive Arts Experience for teens at William Carey University from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Linda Eder Returns at The Saenger Theatre at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 27:
- Third Annual Best of the Pine Belt Hall of Fame Dinner at Front Street Bar beginning at 6 p.m.
Friday, June 28:
- Red Carpet Arrivals at Saenger Theatre at 6:30 p.m.
- FestivalSouth Best of the Pine Belt Awards Show at Saenger Theatre at 8 p.m.
FestivalSouth is presented by the Hattiesburg Concert Association.
