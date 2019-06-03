Future leaders prepare to learn at 71st Girls State

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 300 high school girls arrived at the University of Southern Mississippi campus Sunday to prepare for a week-long learning experience.
Over the next five days, the girls will learn how to become future political leaders as part of the 71st American Legion Auxiliary Magnolia Girls State. They will elect their own leaders, write bills for debate and run a legislative session.
Several state representatives and officials from law enforcement agencies, emergency services and the military will engage with participants during the educational experience.
“I think that it’s an important way for them to start out knowing they have options about what they want to see their state, city and nation do,” said program coordinator Phyllis Moran. “They need to learn how to express that.”
Click here for more information on the schedule of events and list of speakers. For more information on the program, contact Angela Kilcrease at angelakilicrease@bellsouth.net.
