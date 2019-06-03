FCAHS students hold vigil for classmate killed in crash

BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - The family and friends of 14-year-old Elizabeth Jefferson came together Sunday afternoon to celebrate her life by holding a vigil in her honor.
"We just wanted to bring our class together one last time to say our goodbyes,” said classmate Bethany Johnson.
A cross was placed in front of Grace Baptist Church in Elizabeth’s honor. Everyone took turns writing kind words on the cross.
Stories and memories where shared about a friend taken too soon. Classmates say Elizabeth was a caring and joyous person.
"She was really sweet, and she was just really funny. She was talkative. Everybody loved her. She was just the nicest person ever,” said classmate Kaylee Owens.
Elizabeth was killed almost two weeks ago in a crash on U.S. Highway 49. She was a student at Forrest County Agricultural High School.
This is the second year in a row the FCAHS family has had to deal with a horrible tragedy at the end of the school year. Savannah Gibson, 18, was killed in a crash on May 18, 2018, just hours after walking across the stage for graduation.
