Waynesboro hosts first Grillin N Chillin at The Fields
The first Grillin N Chillin at The Fields was held in Waynesboro on Saturday. (Source: Charles Herrington)
By Charles Herrington | June 1, 2019 at 8:37 PM CDT - Updated June 1 at 8:37 PM

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - More than two dozen teams of barbecue chefs have been in Waynesboro for a first-ever competition.

It was called Grillin N Chillin at The Fields and was a fundraiser for The Fields of Waynesboro, the city’s new sportsplex.

The event had 27 teams of barbecue competitors and was sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society. It also featured a Mississippi Cornhole tournament and live music.

The event began on Friday and wrapped up on Saturday.

