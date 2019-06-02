Waynesboro hosts first Grillin N Chillin at The Fields

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - More than two dozen teams of barbecue chefs have been in Waynesboro for a first-ever competition.
It was called Grillin N Chillin at The Fields and was a fundraiser for The Fields of Waynesboro, the city’s new sportsplex.
The event had 27 teams of barbecue competitors and was sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society. It also featured a Mississippi Cornhole tournament and live music.
The event began on Friday and wrapped up on Saturday.
