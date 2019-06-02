USM vs. ASU: How to watch, listen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WDAM) - The Golden Eagles will face Arizona State in an elimination game at 2 p.m. in the Baton Rouge Regional after falling to Louisiana State University 8-4 on Saturday.
This afternoon’s game will be a rematch against the Sun Devils, who USM defeated 15-3 in game one of regional play on Friday.
The winner will go on to play top-seeded LSU later in the evening.
The game will be carried on ESPN3 and streamed live on Watch ESPN, or you can listen to play-by-play coverage at southernmiss.com.
WDAM’s Taylor Curet and Tim Doherty are at Alex Box Stadium to cover the game. You can follow along with their coverage on Twitter below.
