USM scores 4 in 9th to take down ASU 13-12

BATON ROUGE, La. (WDAM) - After trailing the entire game, the University of Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles fought back in the ninth inning to keep their postseason alive by defeating Arizona State 13-12.
ASU put USM in an early hole, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning and another in the second.
The scoring opened for USM when Matt Wallner launched a dinger into the stands in the bottom of the second inning. Matt Guidry batted in another run in the third to bring the score to 5-2 in favor of ASU.
The Sun Devils tacked on one extra run in the fourth before exploding for four more runs in the top of the fifth. USM responded by scoring four runs of their own in the bottom of the inning, bringing the score to 10-6.
ASU score twice in the sixth, leaving the score at 12-6 until USM scored three runs in the bottom of the eight to narrow the lead to 12-9 going into the ninth.
The drama reached a fever pitch in the bottom of the ninth when two singles and a walk loaded the bases for the Golden Eagles with no outs. Hunter LeBlanc was then hit by a pitch, which brought Wallner in for a score. Cole Donaldson scored on a Danny Lynch fly out., edging the Golden Eagles within one.
Gabe Montenegro sealed the game for USM in amazing fashion with a walk-off hit, scoring LeBlanc and Brant Blaylock.
USM will now play Louisiana State University at 8 p.m.
