USM comes up short against LSU in Baton Rouge Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. (WDAM) - A seventh inning grand slam from Matt Guidry wasn’t enough to lift the Golden Eagles over the Louisiana State University Tigers in game four of the Baton Rouge Regional on Saturday. Top-seeded LSU downed third-seeded USM 8-4 at Alex Box Stadium.
The Golden Eagles will play second-seeded Arizona State at 2 p.m. Sunday in an elimination game. USM defeated ASU 15-3 in the first game of regional play on Friday. The winner of Sunday’s afternoon game will go on to play LSU later in the evening.
The Golden Eagles will play second-seeded Arizona State at 2 p.m. Sunday in an elimination game. USM defeated ASU 15-3 in the first game of regional play on Friday. The winner of Sunday's afternoon game will go on to play LSU later in the evening.
