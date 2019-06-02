Mount Olive farmers market brings vendors, visitors together

MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of people visited Mount Olive on Saturday for fresh produce and great fellowship as the town hosted its second Farm and Market in the Mount.
Last month’s event was cut short because of heavy rain, but skies were clear on Saturday.
More than two dozen vendors took part in the farmers market. They had all sorts of fresh produce, including eggs, watermelons, tomatoes, squash and zucchini. Some vendors also sold arts, crafts and jewelry.
“Today, the weather is much more cooperative than it was at our first gathering down here, so we’re really pleased with the turnout, with the people who showed up, the vendors and the visitors here,” said Cliff Kelly, Mayor of Mount Olive.
The markets will be held on the first Saturday of each month through October.
