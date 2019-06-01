Hot and sunny for now; rain chances increase next week

Sunday looks mainly sunny and hot with highs in the mid-90s and lows around 70. For Monday, we have a 20% chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the forecast with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the lower 70s. Mainly sunny skies return to the area on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the lower 70s. For Wednesday, we have a 20% chance for a shower or thunderstorm with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. By Thursday, look for skies to become mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs around 90 and lows in the lower 70s. Friday and Saturday look rather wet with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs both days will be in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. The chance for rain on Friday is 60% and 50% on Saturday.