Hot to start the week but rain in the forecast Thursday and Friday

For Monday, expect mainly sunny skies and hot temperatures with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the lower 70s. You can expect mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 90s with a 20% chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. By Wednesday, expect a 30% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. A good chance for rain is expected Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid-80s. The chance for rain is 60% on Thursday and 70% on Friday. By Saturday, we are back down to a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Sunday appears to have only a 20% chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm with highs in the lower 90s.