Hattiesburg announces lane, road closures starting Monday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg has announced two lane and road closures that could have a significant impact on traffic over the next week. The closures are part of the city’s ongoing infrastructure improvement project.
On Monday, public works crews will close portions of S 28th Avenue and West 4th Street to relocate and replace water lines. The city will close S 28th Avenue just north of Pinehills Drive to relocate water lines as part of the reconstruction of the 28th Avenue bridge.
The city expects this closure to last four days. Residents who live on Pinehills Road will have to use Richburg Road and S 34th Avenue from Lincoln Road to access their homes.
The project on West 4th Street will not require a road closure, but periodic lane closures could cause traffic backups. West 4th Street will be reduced to two lanes between 38th Avenue and Pete Taylor Park as crews replace water lines on Georgia Avenue and Virginia Drive.
This part of the project is expected to last up to a week.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.