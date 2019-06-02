Bay Springs celebrates 28th annual Bay Fest

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - People have been in Bay Springs all week enjoying the 28th annual Bay Fest.
Bay Fest is a four-day festival with a carnival, a wide variety of vendors and food and several nights of free musical entertainment.
Bay Fest started in 1991 as a celebration to recognize local citizens and other Mississippians serving in the armed forces.
"When the troops came back from Iraq, we had some National Guard troops over there. I wanted, when they came home, to have a festival for them. We did and it turned out really good. Mayors from other towns, Sonny Montgomery and others. I just decided to continue it,” said Mayor J.E. Smith.
The festival wrapped up Saturday night with a fireworks display.
