The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season is here

South Mississippi (WDAM) - The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season has officially begun and runs through Nov. 30.
Weather experts are calling for a near to slightly below normal season, meaning they’re expecting around five hurricanes with two that are considered major.
For the fifth year in a row, we’ve seen an Atlantic system form before the official start of hurricane season. Sub-tropical Storm Andrea formed between the Bahamas and Bermuda on May 20, but quickly dissipated.
The National Hurricane Center is currently keeping an eye on a disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico. The NHC says the disturbance has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next two to five days.
Remember, it only takes one storm to devastate a community. Now is the time to prepare. The WDAM First Alert Weather Team is on your side with preparation tips and a checklist of things you should have in a hurricane preparedness kit.
Be sure to download the WDAM First Alert Weather App to make certain you have the most up-to-date weather information, as well as alerts, with you wherever you go. The app is free in the Android and Apple app stores, part of the WDAM First Alert commitment to help keep you safe.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.