Alcorn State coach Fred McNair receives key to Mount Olive

MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - The head football coach at Alcorn State University was honored by his hometown of Mount Olive on Saturday.
Fred McNair received the key to the city during the town’s second Farm and Market in the Mount. Mayor Cliff Kelly made the presentation to McNair.
McNair was a star quarterback at Mount Olive High School before playing the same position at Alcorn State. He is also the brother of the late Steve McNair, who played in the National Football League for 13 seasons.
McNair has been head coach at ASU since 2016.
