USM vs. LSU: Here’s how to watch, listen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WDAM) - After a dominant performance against Arizona State, the Golden Eagles will look to take the next step toward a berth in the College World Series in a match up against top-seeded Louisiana State University. USM will play LSU at 6 p.m. in game four of the Baton Rouge Regional.
Third-seeded USM defeated second-seeded ASU 15-3 in the opening game of the regional Friday afternoon. LSU trounced Stony Brook University 17-3 later that evening.
ASU defeated Stony Brook 13-5 on Saturday to keep their CWS hopes alive. The Sun Devils will face the loser of the USM-LSU game on Sunday.
