USM student plays lead role in “Wildflowers” movie

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new movie starring a University of Southern Mississippi student will be premiering in Mississippi soon.
“Wildflowers" stars Mackenzie Brown, a current sophomore at USM, as the lead role. The faith-based film brings awareness to domestic violence and promotes love.
“It all started when I was a little girl. When I saw Anne Hathaway in “[The] Princess Diaries” I knew I wanted to be an actress,” said Brown.
Brown said that before working on the film, she practiced in class and on different sets to help with her acting.
“I started doing commercials and small independent films to get my resume built up,” Brown said.
Brown and her cast-mates have worked day and night to put together the movie. She hopes that the audience walks away with a touching message that they can share.
“We’ve been working on it and editing and filming for about two or three years now, and it’s finally coming together," Brown said.
Support is a big deal when you’re moving place to place and audition to audition. Mackenzie said that family is her number one support system behind the curtain.
“Effort, money, time, studying lines and everything," Brown said. "They knew that this was like my ultimate dream in life. So having them support me and all my family coming down to see that this movie for me and everything in it, it’s really touching.”
“Wildflowers” is set to premiere June 18, 2019 at the Mary O’Keefe Cultural Center of Arts in Ocean Springs.
