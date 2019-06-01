Tacos and Tequila provides unique fun for Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a night of fun and entertainment at the Hattiesburg Zoo’s fourth annual Tacos and Tequila event.
The event featured live music, games, a chili pepper contest and much more. This is put on to bring a fun and new experience to the Hub City. Event goers say they love being able to come to events like this.
“It’s what makes Hattiesburg unique,” said Anthony Abela, who attended the event. “They always have stuff that is geared towards not just family things, but also adult oriented things. It’s just something to do. Something that is very unique to the Hattiesburg area.”
The event sold out.
