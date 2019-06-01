New farmers’ market to boost Mount Olive economy

MOUNT OLIVE, MS (WDAM) - Organizers of a new farmers’ market in Mount Olive are hoping for dry weather this Saturday.
A month ago, the first-ever, “Farm and Market in the Mount” along S. Sixth Street was cut short because of heavy rain. It had about 15 vendors.
This Saturday, the second one will take place and this time more than 30 vendors will take part.
They’ll be selling many types of farm-fresh produce.
Live entertainment will also be on hand.
“We’re surrounded by farming and so many of the farmers are instrumental in the economy here in our town, so we’re just real anxious to promote them and they’re anxious to promote the town,” said Janet Kelley, a member of the group, Mount Olive City Beautiful, which organized the event.
“We’re just trying to do anything to draw business and draw attention to downtown Mount Olive to let people know that we’re trying to revitalize,” said Cliff Kelly, mayor of Mount Olive.
Alcorn State football coach and Mount Olive native Fred McNair will also be honored during the event.
He’ll be presented with a key to the city.
