HFD swears in six lateral transfers

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Hub City officially welcomed a half dozen new firefighters to the Hattiesburg Fire Department Friday morning.
Six firefighters were sworn in by mayor Toby Barker at City Hall.
All are lateral transfers from other fire departments and they have an average of three years of firefighting experience.
The new hires are coming into the fire department at a good time, because six other longtime Hattiesburg firefighters will be retiring in the coming days.
“I love the experience they have," said Sherrocko Stewart. chief of the Hattiesburg Fire Department. “We have EMT’s, we have driver-operator trained guys, we have guys trained in rope rescue, so the knowledge base is going to help out this department tremendously.”
The new firefighters are:
- Michael Chadwick Ray
- Jeff Maung
- Daniel K. Robinson
- Dalton Delk
- Sedderius Brewster
- Erik D. Baker
Stewart says the department should be getting about eight additional firefighters when the current recruit class at the Hattiesburg Fire Academy graduates in a couple of weeks.
