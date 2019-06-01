Hattiesburg fire hydrant painted to honor 75th anniversary of D-Day

Artist Betsy Mercier painted this fire hydrant at Hattiesburg City Hall to honor the heroes of the Normandy invasion. (Source: WDAM)
By Charles Herrington | May 31, 2019 at 8:04 PM CDT - Updated May 31 at 8:04 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A fire hydrant at City Hall in Hattiesburg has once again been turned into a piece of art and this time, it’s honoring the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

Artist Betsy Mercier, who’s also assistant to mayor Toby Barker, has painted a special tribute to D-Day heroes on the hydrant.

Included are scenes of landing craft and paratroopers.

Every month since October of 2017, a new scene has been painted on the hydrant to honor veterans or mark important or special occasions.

