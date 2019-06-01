Hattiesburg fire hydrant painted to honor 75th anniversary of D-Day

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A fire hydrant at City Hall in Hattiesburg has once again been turned into a piece of art and this time, it’s honoring the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.
Artist Betsy Mercier, who’s also assistant to mayor Toby Barker, has painted a special tribute to D-Day heroes on the hydrant.
Included are scenes of landing craft and paratroopers.
Every month since October of 2017, a new scene has been painted on the hydrant to honor veterans or mark important or special occasions.
