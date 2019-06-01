Chase through Jones, Forrest counties ends with arrest

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect is behind bars after leading police and sheriff’s deputies on a chase through Jones and Forrest counties on Saturday morning.
Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox confirmed 53-year-old Laura Jacobsen, of Picayune, was the suspect involved in the chase.
Authorities said the chase was initiated by Laurel police in the eastern part of the county and deputies from Jones and Forrest counties joined in to help as it continued. The pursuit ended in Forrest County and Jacobsen was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.
According to the Jones County Jail inmate roster, Jacobsen was booked into the facility at 8:59 a.m. on a charge of felony fleeing in a motor vehicle. Cox said other felony charges are pending and he would be able to release more information on Monday.
