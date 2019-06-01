Arizona St. eliminates Stony Brook from regional

BATON ROUGE, La. _ Second-seeded Arizona State University banged out 16 hits to overcome a pair of early deficits Saturday afternoon at Alex Box as fourth-seeded Stony Brook University became the first team eliminated from the Baton Rouge Regional.
The Sun Devils will face at noon Sunday the loser of Saturday’s night winner’s bracket showdown between top-seeded Louisiana State University and third-seeded University of Southern Mississippi.
Stony Brook (31-23), which lost 17-3 to LSU Friday night, grabbed a 2-0 after one inning on a two-out, two-run single by Sean Buckhout.
After Arizona State (38-18) tied the game in the third inning on Spencer Torkelson’s double and Alika Williams’ single, the Seawolves went up 3-2 on Brad Hipsley’s infield single in the bottom of the inning.
But the Sun Devils scored twice in the fourth on Trevor Hauver’s single and a wild pitch to take the lead for good, then added four more runs to push the lead to 8-3.
Stony Brook got within 8-5 in the seventh inning on run-scoring singles by Buckhout and Johnny Decker, but the Sun Devils scored five runs over the final two innings to ice down the victory.
ASU starter R.J. Dabovich (7-1) picked up the pitching win after allowing five runs on six hits over 6 2/3 innings. He walked five and struck out six.
Stony Brook starter Bret Clarke (8-1) took his first loss of the season after allowing seven runs on 10 hits over 4 1/3 innings. He walked five and struck out two.
Hauver, Gabe Workman and Sam Ferri each had three hits for the Sun Devils, while Hauver, Torkelson, Williams and Carter Aldrete each drove in two runs.
Buckhout and Decker each had two of the Seawolves’ nine hits.
