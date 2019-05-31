Weekend appointments now available for teens to get driver permits, licenses

The Jump Start program is just one of many that the Department of Public Safety is working on in an effort to shorten long lines across the state. Some of the programs that have been announced so far includes ones that will allow citizens to make appointments for driver’s services in advance, as well as more customer feedback options. Legislators have also increased funding to the driver’s station bureaus to hire more employees and offer raises to those currently working. To read more about the efforts underway to improve drivers license stations across the state, click HERE.