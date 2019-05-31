Weekend appointments now available for teens to get driver permits, licenses

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Taking off work and long lines at the driver’s license station are a thing of the past for parents of teenagers this summer. Mississippi has officially rolled out its Jump Start program, which allows appointments to be scheduled on weekends so teens can get their permits and driver’s licenses.
Weekend tests begin June 8 and will be offered on the second and fourth weekends of each month from 8 a.m. to noon. However, parents can go ahead and start making appointments now. Tests will be available through the summer months of June, July, and August at nine stations throughout the state.
The program will include computer testing and processing for teens getting permits and licenses for the first time. The student must be 15 years or older and eligible for first time permit testing and processing. If taking a road test, the student must have a current driver’s permit. However, even if the student takes a road test, the student must still hold a permit for one full year before being eligible to receive an intermediate license.
To schedule an appointment at a driver’s license station that offers the Jump Start program, please see below:
Southern region:
Contact Lt. Jason Ashley at 601-744-6377 to schedule an appointment.
- Biloxi, 16741 Hwy. 67, Biloxi, Miss.
- Summit, 708 Laurel St., Summit, Miss.
- Hattiesburg, 36 JM Tatum Industrial Dr., Hattiesburg, Miss.
Northern region:
Contact Lt. Ronny Harrell at 662-416-3151 to schedule an appointment
- Batesville, 22000A Hwy. 35 North, Batesville, Miss.
- Greenwood, 1301 Cypress Ave., Greenwood, Miss.
- New Albany, 1103 Bratton Road, New Albany, Miss.
Central region:
Contact Lt. Ola Kirk at 662-299-3975 to schedule an appointment.
- Meridian, 910 Hwy. 11 & 80 East, Meridian, Miss.
- Starkville, 1280 East Lee Blvd., Starkville, Miss.
- Pearl, 3851 Hwy. 468, Pearl, Miss.
The Jump Start program is just one of many that the Department of Public Safety is working on in an effort to shorten long lines across the state. Some of the programs that have been announced so far includes ones that will allow citizens to make appointments for driver’s services in advance, as well as more customer feedback options. Legislators have also increased funding to the driver’s station bureaus to hire more employees and offer raises to those currently working. To read more about the efforts underway to improve drivers license stations across the state, click HERE.
