USM vs. ASU: Here’s how to watch, listen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi (38-19) will open play in the Baton Rouge Regional against Arizona State University (37-17). The first pitch of the game will be thrown at 12:06 p.m. and USM will hit first.
The matchup between the third-seeded Golden Eagles and second-seeded Sun Devils will be carried on ESPN3, or you can listen to play-by-play coverage at southernmiss.com.
WDAM’s Taylor Curet and Tim Doherty are at Alex Box Stadium to cover the game. You can follow along with their coverage on Twitter below.
Be sure to tune in to WDAM News this evening for highlights and breakdowns from this afternoon’s action.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.