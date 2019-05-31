Pine Belt leaders react to the death of Sen. Thad Cochran

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran passed away Thursday morning at his home in Oxford, Mississippi.
The Republican, from Pontotoc, represented Mississippi for more than 45 years, before resigning on April 1, 2018, due to health issues.
City leaders in Hattiesburg, Laurel and Petal reacted to his death.
They each said Cochran was dedicated to the people of Mississippi.
“He’s one of the few public officials that people can look to and say he’s consistent, all the time for all those years in D.C., he never changed,” said Toby Barker, mayor of Hattiesburg.
“After Hurricane Katrina, he was a great help to the city of Laurel,” said Laurel mayor Johnny Magee. “He got money in here to help us recover and we’ll always remember that.”
“I’ve admired Senator Cochran for a long time,” said Hal Marx, mayor of Petal. “I know he has been very generous with Mississippi, trying to help us with projects, money from Washington.”
Cochran was recognized as the tenth longest-serving Senator in United States history in 2017.
