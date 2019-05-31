Nonprofit provides meals to Pine Belt youth

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many kids in the Pine Belt have to worry about where their next meal will come from, but one Hattiesburg woman is bringing an organization to the table to make a change.
Give and Take Kitchen in Hattiesburg is pulling out all the pots and pans this summer to whip up the recipe to success: community service, connecting and caring.
“When I found out that one out of four kids in our community does not have enough food to live a healthy life, especially after becoming a mom, I was really passionate about changing that,” said Kelsey Steffens, president of the organization.
So the nonprofit organization is filling the gap for children across the Pine Belt by serving meals, making hunger a problem of the past.
“It’s not just a basic need being met. It’s about showing them the community cares about them," Steffens said.
Comforting signs line the kitchen that will soon be full of volunteers who understand a hungry child does not function at his or her best.
“Hunger and the food insecurity have a major impact on at-risk kids. It can impact their education and have a huge impact,” Steffens said.
The kitchen will serve healthy meals with the help of volunteers and businesses willing to feed their future.
“Support from the community is so essential and I just want everyone to understand what a great need this is,” Steffens said.
Starting June 3, the Give and Take Kitchen will need more volunteers to help them provide lunch, breakfast and help with meal preparation and packaging. To learn more, you can visit the Give and Take Facebook page.
