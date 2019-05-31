MBI investigating shooting involving Laurel police officer

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Laurel Police Department are investigating after an officer-involved shooting sent one person to the hospital early Friday morning.
Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said the incident happened while LPD officers were working a safety checkpoint on 16th Avenue near 10th Street around 12:50 a.m. Cox said a driver was shot during an “encounter” with officers.
According to Cox, the suspect was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment. Cox did not elaborate on the extent of the suspect’s injuries and said no other information will be released at this time.
“LPD has requested the assistance of MBI and is cooperating fully in the investigation,” Cox said in a news release.
WDAM has reached out to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety for more information on the shooting.
