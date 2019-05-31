LHA hosts third annual Strong Families Initiative Program

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - An annual program, which helps residents served by the Laurel Housing Authority, was held at the Train Depot Thursday morning.
The Strong Families Initiative Program brought families together with vendors from several service organizations, focusing on the areas of health, education and economic empowerment.
It was the third year for the event.
“We have ongoing programs that are going on throughout the year, this event is the biggest one, we kind of bring everyone together,” said Ailrick Young, executive director of the Laurel Housing Authority.
“We always try to educate our residents as to things going on around them,” said Eloria Newell James, coordinator for R.O.S.S. (Residential Opportunties for Self-Sufficiency) at the Laurel Housing Authority. “We’re always encouraging them to be better money managers, to do our economic empowerment and to plan for the future.”
The Laurel Housing Authority serves more than 500 families at six different housing developments.
