Lamar Co. deputies looking for Dollar General robbery suspect

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Dollar General store in Lamar County was robbed Thursday night after a man stayed inside the building after employees locked up for the night. Sheriff Danny Rigel said deputies are still looking for the suspect.
Rigel said the robbery happened at the store on State Route 589 around 10:20 p.m. as employees were closing up shop. After employees locked the doors, a man who had stayed inside the store confronted the employees, claiming he had a gun, Rigel said.
The sheriff said the man forced an employee into the store’s office and to give him cash. After getting the money, Rigel said the suspect left the scene on foot.
Authorities said the man was wearing grey plants, a black hoodie and had his face covered. If you have any information about this robbery, please contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at 601-794-1005.
