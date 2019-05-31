Hot and Humid Weekend Ahead

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your day with mostly sunny skies temps in the low 70s. Today will be warm and mostly sunny with a few puffy clouds as highs soar to the mid 90s. Heat Indices will make it feel more like the upper 90s to low 100s. Temps will be in the 80s this evening. Lows overnight will bottom out in the mid 60s. This weekend is looking hot and dry as highs soar to the mid to upper 90s with heat indices in the low 100s. The heat will continue into early next week with sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 90s. Late next week we may see a pattern chance which would give us better chances of rain and slightly cooler temperatures as highs fall back into the low 90s.